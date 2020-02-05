Pawsitive leaders-Jan.jpg
Buy Now

(Courtesy Photo) January Leaders - Kindergarten – Anthony Archuleta, Alexis Clark, Misael Flores, Hunter Miller, First Grade – Luke Hoffman, Eria Sheele, Raelynn Kelsey, Lorenzo Wilson, Second Grade – Kyndra Segura, James Lane, Adan Marta, Micheal Harrington, Third Grade – Jolene Palacios, Madison Dunlap, Laila Garcia, Andres Perez, Fourth Grade – Mattalie Gomez, Cole Montoya, Derek Saenz, Qytana Garcia, Fifth Grade – Ivy Bobelu, Evan Byers, Ethan Walters, Shenetta Montoya, SPED – Kason McQuay

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.