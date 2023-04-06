The Truth or Consequences Community Theatre (TCCT) presents ‘Crappie Talk,’ which will open for this first time on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at the T-or-C Civic Center, 411 West Fourth Ave.
Next week you can laugh till your funny bone hurts on April 14 and 15 starting at 7 p.m., and April 16 at 2 p.m. Admission is $12 general admission, $11 military, seniors and students, and $10 for TCCT members. April 7 tickets are half price at the door.
The play was written by Phil Olson and is produced by special arrangements with Eldridge Publishing Company. The cast consists of Lars Linfor, Susie Wisdom, Linda Larson, young Addison Cardwell, Andy DeArment, Kyleen Coulter, Pennie Traxol, Mike Pittman, April Cardwell, and Rick and Kim Artman. Crappie Talk is directed by the trio of Susan Brandt, Andy DeArment and Kyleen Coulter.
Persons are also encouraged to get their raffle tickets at the play. You could win a guided tour for two by Rio Grande Guide Service, valued at $500. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 575-223-3698 (credit card) or stopping by Bud's Bait Shop in Elephant Butte. The drawing will be on Sunday, April 16 at the conclusion of the play.
