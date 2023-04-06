April 7 issue.jpg

The Truth or Consequences Community Theatre (TCCT) presents ‘Crappie Talk,’ which will open for this first time on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at the T-or-C Civic Center, 411 West Fourth Ave.

Next week you can laugh till your funny bone hurts on April 14 and 15 starting at 7 p.m., and April 16 at 2 p.m. Admission is $12 general admission, $11 military, seniors and students, and $10 for TCCT members. April 7 tickets are half price at the door.

