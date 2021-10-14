The Truth or Consequences Community Theatre is looking for two men (ages 18 to 60) for the parts of Buford and Bubba in the upcoming Christmas play.
Deciding to skip Christmas, Buford goes 4-wheeling, gets hit by a twister and goes into a coma. He comes back in his dream were he’s visited by his ex-partner, Hank Waker, who pays the ghost of Christmas past, present, and future, and takes Buford (Scrooge) on a journey similar to that is Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" – only Texas style!
The roles are described as: Buford Johnson, Darla's husband. Strong willed co-owner of Buford's BBQ; and Bubba Pickford, oblivious business owner and wanna-be lover of Daisy Newsom.
Please call 575-740-2174 to set up an audition time. Auditions will take place at the theatre house, 311 N. Foch St, Truth or Consequences.
