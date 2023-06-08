The Truth or Consequences Community Theatre (TCCT) is presenting the Murder Mystery Dinner/Game, “Murder On The Grill,” Saturday, July 22 at the Theatre House, 311 N Foch St.
The Murder Mystery is a theatre events private party. Each one consists of six to 14 people, depending on which scenario is being presented. There are some allowances for extra guests but the extras must pay a fee for sitting-in and for the dinner.
The TCCT mysteries take place at the theatre house with the game and a full-course dinner being served. The menu is usually listed when the game is presented to the public. The fee is $30 per person ($25 for members), and advance reservations are required – usually three days. We will take into consideration if the participant has diet restrictions.
Several people have already signed up. These roles are still available: Chubby Cheddar – a Rock 'n Roll legend, Ivan Spudnick – a Russian rocket scientist, and Dan Dragnet – a detective (non-suspect).
Dinner will consist of grilled hamburgers, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, ice tea or water, and strawberry shortcake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.