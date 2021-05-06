Truth or Consequences Community Theatre, Inc. is looking to cast one female and one male actor of youthful ages (16 to 35) to portray Roseline (female) and the Beast (male) for a proposed upcoming play, “The Red Rose”.
This play is a dramatization of Beauty and the Beast by le Clanche du Rand, and is a fairly short play scheduled to take place June 18 through June 27 on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
Auditions will be held Thursday and Friday May 6, 7,13 and 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre House, 311 N. Foch in T-or-C. If you are not able to make these audition dates or times, but still wish to audition, call Carol Anton at 740-2174 for alternate dates and/or times.
(0) comments
