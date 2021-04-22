The Truth or Consequences Community Theatre, Inc. is currently looking for a few good men to complete the casting of “Dial M For Murder," by Fredrick Knott. The roles include one significant role and several voices off stage. This classic play is filled with intrigue, suspicion and a lot of twists and turns.
Continued auditions will take place Monday and Tuesday, April 26 and 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the theatre house, 311 N. Foch in T-or-C. “Dial M For Murder” is scheduled to go on stage June 18 through 27.
For information, or to request an alternate audition date, call Carol at 575-740-2174.
