Coming up in the month of July, the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC) will be in Las Cruces on Saturday, July 15 for an Art Exhibit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The exhibit is called “Trinity: Legacies of Nuclear Testing, A People’s Perspective.”
Also the same day in Las Cruces, the Annual TBDC Candlelight Vigil will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with updates on the work and memorializing those we’ve lost to the negative impact of exposure to radiation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.