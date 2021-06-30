Truth or Consequences City Commission members and community leaders joined with local residents for an informal town hall meeting Wednesday evening, June 30. The session was entitled “Your visions for pathways to enhance the quality of life for T-or-C residents,” and was conceived by commissioner Randall Aragon, standing right, as a positive method to bring about a more cohesive plan for the city’s future development. The evening’s session was hosted by former city commissioner Rolf Hechler and encouraged those on hand to share information about recent improvements and to outline new ideas that might be realized in the coming months and/or years.
Talking About T-or-C’s Future
Chuck Wentworth
