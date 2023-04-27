The Truth or Consequences City Commission’s April 26 regular meeting included initial approval of a 2024 tourism and marketing plan, endorsement of a bid award for another downtown roadway improvement project and several other action items.
While these issues, along with citizen concerns about the potential defunding of MainStreet T-or-C and other sub-recipient services secured the commission’s attention, the morning’s session was dominated by a series of measures centered upon efforts to secure long term cell tower lease agreements.
City manager Bruce Swingle began this cell tower initiative several months ago, in an effort to both eliminate a costly and time consuming annual leasing process, and to secure important up front revenue for the city.
Wednesday’s agenda focused on the reworking of several agreements that had already been approved, but were found to contain minor language and/or typographical errors.
Ultimately, commissioners advanced agreements for cell towers located at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, along North Kopra Street and for the Water Tank tower on Pershing Street. Swingle said upon completion these three agreements will provide the city with approximately $955,000 up front, for 99 year leases.
Commission members were told there will be two additional lease proposals to come, and have acknowledged how the revenue derived from these agreements can be leveraged to not only cover the property value of the leases, but also to bolster other operational needs.
