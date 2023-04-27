IMG_7514.JPG
The Truth or Consequences City Commission’s April 26 regular meeting included initial approval of a 2024 tourism and marketing plan, endorsement of a bid award for another downtown roadway improvement project and several other action items.

While these issues, along with citizen concerns about the potential defunding of MainStreet T-or-C and other sub-recipient services secured the commission’s attention, the morning’s session was dominated by a series of measures centered upon efforts to secure long term cell tower lease agreements. 

