Members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board addressed no significant action items during their September 19 regular meeting, but did receive sobering updates from city manager Bruce Swingle and newly hired water/wastewater department manager Pete English regarding the city’s water infrastructure.
During his report to the board, the city manager relayed how English hit the ground running and has been addressing a series of leaks and other significant problems, since joining the staff just three weeks earlier.
Swingle emphasized that he did not want to be an alarmist, but went on to explain how issues with the city’s water infrastructure are increasing and occurring in a cascading manner. He noted how department crew members frequently take action to repair active leaks, only to have another leak materialize a few feet away once the fix is in place. Pointing out how currently there are more reported leaks than the city was receiving six months ago and how that number was higher than reported incidents from a year earlier, Swingle suggested this was a sign of how rapidly the water infrastructure is deteriorating.
While system improvements to the downtown district are to begin within the coming months, the city manager stressed that the necessary repairs/upgrades needed to bring the water infrastructure in line will be very expensive. In this regard, Swingle said US Senator Martin Heinrich has recognized the issues facing T-or-C and has put forward efforts to direct approximately $5.2 million toward much needed improvements. As of the evening’s session, Swingle said the city had not received any information about this potential support, but with requests from other communities already set aside by the senate finance committee, he told the PUAB he was taking the present lack of updates as a no news is good news situation. Should T-or-C be awarded the revenue, Swingle indicated the funds would certainly be welcomed and applied toward the best use, but he also suggested the municipality’s true needs would require ten times that amount to be properly brought in line.
Confirming the city manager’s assessment of the issues now facing the water infrastructure, English shared a brief overview of his initial activities and alerted the PUAB to pressure concerns he has uncovered in several areas. He pointed out how this issue could prove to be a significant problem in responding to potential fires in or near those locations and indicated that addressing this concern would be yet another priority for the city.
•During the city commission’s September 14 regular meeting, Swingle reported officials with the chamber of commerce would be taking the lead in providing community residents with information and encouraging support for a bond initiative that will appear on the upcoming November election ballot. This effort will be seeking an additional one million dollars for street improvements and two million dollars to support ongoing water/wastewater infrastructure upgrades. The city manager noted how approval of this bond initiative would not provide enough revenue to address the municipality’s major shortcomings in either area of concern, but would allow the city to begin taking positive steps in will undoubtedly be a long-term improvement effort.
•Increasing concerns about the city’s water infrastructure arose from a discussion PUAB chairman George Szigeti initiated, with aims toward improving the municipality’s contingency planning. Prior to the information shared about the water system, board members questioned Electric Department Director Bo Easley about how the city would cope with a potential loss of power. While noting that the city’s water, wastewater and a number of other key systems do have generator back-up in place, Easley relayed how T-or-C was reliant upon the power delivered through agreements with the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) and Tri-State Transmission, and would be subject to any “brown outs” or power cuts they might impose.
OTHER ITEMS
•Chairman Szigeti shared a number of suggested code revisions aimed at clarifying automatic rate increases, which have been put in place to support the city’s primary infrastructure and operations. He led members through a number of suggested changes and ultimately gained the board’s support to initiate a formal ordinance revision process in this regard. Szigeti indicated he would aim to have the proposal completed and ready for the PUAB to review during their next regular meeting in October.
•Assistant city manager Traci Alvarez provided board members with copies of a water rate study recently completed through a contract with the Rural Communities Assistance Corporation of New Mexico. City manager Swingle said a similar study of the city’s electric rates was presently ongoing and was expected to be completed within the next few months. PUAB members were told the water rate study indicated rate increases were overdue and necessary, and Swingle suggested the electric rate study would likely deliver a similar recommendation.
