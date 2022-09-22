Bo Easley & PUAB 3 col w-story.tif

Members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board addressed no significant action items during their September 19 regular meeting, but did receive sobering updates from city manager Bruce Swingle and newly hired water/wastewater department manager Pete English regarding the city’s water infrastructure.

During his report to the board, the city manager relayed how English hit the ground running and has been addressing a series of leaks and other significant problems, since joining the staff just three weeks earlier. 

