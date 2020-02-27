After months of discussion, advisory board reviews and public town hall meetings, commissioners for the City of Truth or Consequences voted unanimously in favor of implementing a water rate increase and an accompanying rate schedule during their February 26 regular meeting. Following a formal public hearing, which included several statements urging the board to delay the decision, commissioners agreed a 13-year lapse in addressing water service fees and a continually aging infrastructure made action imperative. With this acknowledged board members joined in approving Ordinance No. 712, and specified their selection of Scenario-B, Alternative-1, from four proposed options. Under the new rate schedule, customers will be charged a base fee of $15.50, which will include 2,000-gallons of water usage. A $2.71 fee per-1,000 gallons will be charged for usage above 2,000-gallons, up to 7,000-gallons. Added fees per-1,000 gallons will similarly continue at $3.07 for usage up to 15,000-gallons, then at $3.45 for usage up to 29,000-gallons, $3.88 for usage up to 50,000-gallons, and then an added fee of $4.33 for usage exceeding 50,000-gallons.
With the commission’s endorsement, the new rate schedule is set to take effect this coming April, and accompanying annual increases tied to the US Bureau of Labor Statistic’s Consumer Price Index slated to begin in Fiscal Year 2022.
•Commissioners also approved the appointment of five new members for the city’s long-idle planning and zoning advisory board. After conducting interviews with nine applicants vying for the posts, board members worked through a voting process in open session, ultimately deciding upon five to fill the available seats. Selected to serve on the planning and zoning board were, James Bush, Merrill Dicks, Lillis Urban, Dennis Dunnum and Richard Dumiak.
•In other action, T-or-C commissioners approved a plat amendment and variance request for a property at 112 West Third Avenue, endorsed a landscape services contract for phase-one of the Ralph Edwards Park renovation project, and further approved applications for annual law enforcement and road project funding.
