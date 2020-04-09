Earlier this week, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Manager Morris Madrid announced an approved water rate increase, which was set to go into effect on April 1, would now be postponed until at least July 1.
Madrid said the COVID-19 health emergency was now his administration’s primary concern. With staff focusing on maintaining municipal operations and assuring the basic needs of community members are met, he suggested the decision to delay the rate hike was most appropriate.
After affirming municipal water rates would remain unchanged until July, the city manager emphasized that late fees were also being waived and service cut-offs suspended through the present health emergency.
