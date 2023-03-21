Officials with the City of Truth or Consequences have announced that SmithCo Construction, Inc. contractors will be connecting a newly installed water main along Main Street, which will require a temporary water service shutdown.
Work, and the temporary water shut off, are scheduled to begin at 8 am Wednesday, March 22 and service is expected to be restored by the noon hour.
The work area will be centered near Tractor Supply along Main Street. Outages should be anticipated in the downtown district from Riverside Drive to near the Tractor Supply location, as well as along both Broadway and Main Street.
Project contractors are expecting the water service outage to last approximately four hours. The public is asked to refrain from traveling through the construction zone during the morning hours Wednesday, March 22. Access to downtown residences will be maintained, meanwhile all motorists moving through the area are strongly encouraged to observe all caution, construction and traffic signs that will be in place.
