IMG_6005.JPG

Following a report by Truth or Consequences City Manager Bruce Swingle Tuesday afternoon, February 14, members of the city’s Public Utility Advisory Board agreed that a full reexamination of the city’s water service rates would be necessary.

As the issue was not on the afternoon’s agenda, board members agreed to include the issue for discussion on the agenda of their next regular meeting, which is presently set for Monday, March 20.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.