Following a report by Truth or Consequences City Manager Bruce Swingle Tuesday afternoon, February 14, members of the city’s Public Utility Advisory Board agreed that a full reexamination of the city’s water service rates would be necessary.
As the issue was not on the afternoon’s agenda, board members agreed to include the issue for discussion on the agenda of their next regular meeting, which is presently set for Monday, March 20.
In his report, the city manager outlined how despite recent fee increases, T-or-C’s water rates remain near the lowest throughout New Mexico. While sharing preliminary details about current legislative efforts aimed at securing the estimated $20 million required to adequately renovate the city’s water infrastructure, Swingle stressed that significant rate increases would be necessary.
•The only agenda item listed for discussion during the February 14 session concerned the board’s ongoing effort to review city codes related to utilities.
In addressing this issue, PUAB chairman George Szigeti acknowledged the city commission’s recent decision to set aside the advisory board’s recommendations for an established review of annual utility rate increases.
This aside, Szigeti suggested it was the PUAB’s responsibility to assure codes relating to the city’s electric, water, wastewater and solid waste departments remained relevant and up to date. He directed board members to begin a review of related city codes and assured that discussion pertaining to this effort would be included on the PUAB’s March 20 agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.