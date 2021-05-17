During their regular meeting Monday, May 17, members of the Truth or Consequences Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) returned to the issue of fees assessed for the manual reading of standard electric meters. This issue specifically pertains to residents that have chosen to opt-out of the city’s AMI (smart meter) system.
In previous action by the city commission, a monthly meter reading fee of $50 was approved, but since has since been questioned by members of community and board alike.
In discussion, it was noted that presently, only seven residential customers have officially opted-out from inclusion in the AMI metering system. While acknowledging the modest concern this present number would pose, board members also considered that the number of future customers choosing to opt-out could easily rise.
After reviewing the steps required for accuracy in manual meter reading, as well as with a proposed customer-read and data submission option, the PUAB opted to retain a set meter reading fee for non-AMI customers.
While agreeing upon the need of a fee, board members shared differing opinions regarding the amount. Ultimately, board members joined in approval of a motion recommending a standard monthly meter reading fee of $25.
This recommendation will now be forwarded to the city commission for consideration, and will likely be included on the commission’s May 26 regular meeting agenda.
•PUAB members agreed on the need to schedule a public workshop to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s solar energy (or as now being termed, electricity cogeneration) ordinance (No. 664). In order to assure the issue would appear on the board’s June 21 regular meeting agenda for consideration, board members agreed to tentatively schedule a public workshop to begin at 5:30 pm Monday, June 14 in the city commission’s chambers, 405 West Third Ave.
•The evening’s session further included a report concerning a planned electric pole replacement project, as well as a review of ongoing water and wastewater projects.
Included in the summary of water-related initiatives was confirmation that the major improvement project targeting downtown T-or-C remains on schedule to begin this coming September.
