The failure of the pump for Truth or Consequences water well No. Six presently has city authorities focusing on immediate repairs and closely monitoring decreased water storage tank levels.
Due to this situation, city officials have effected municipal restrictions on water usage and are urging all citizens to practice water conservation measures for the near term.
City manager Angie Gonzales said a replacement pump was delivered Wednesday afternoon and as of Tuesday morning, June 6, water department crews were preparing to install the new unit.
Once installed, Gonzales said associated lines would have to be flushed and required water tests completed with positive results, before the well could be brought back on line. She estimated that this process could take several days to fully complete and suggested water service from well No. Six would likely be restored by Friday, June 9 at the earliest.
With repairs to water well No. Eight also ongoing and persistent system leaks continuing, the city manager acknowledged the situation was serious and encouraged municipal residents to help in easing water demand for the coming weeks.
