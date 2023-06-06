City of T-or-C Logo.jpg

The failure of the pump for Truth or Consequences water well No. Six presently has city authorities focusing on immediate repairs and closely monitoring decreased water storage tank levels. 

Due to this situation, city officials have effected municipal restrictions on water usage and are urging all citizens to practice water conservation measures for the near term. 

