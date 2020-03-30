Officials with the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) have confirmed regular trash collection services are continuing through the present office closures and work restrictions. The city’s solid waste collection station is also opening for limited hours to accept waste from both essential businesses and community residents.
Essential businesses with established charge accounts may drop off refuse at the collection center, 601 Nadyne Court, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-thru-Saturday. Sanitation department authorities are encouraging businesses to drop-off such loads before noon if possible.
Community residents may bring waste loads to the city facility for collection on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 12-Noon. Additional waste bins will be placed adjacent to the Healing Waters Plaza, on McAdoo Street beginning Monday, March 30. These receptacles are intended for bagged household waste and are being provided to aid area residents who may not currently have access to regular trash services.
While regular trash services are being maintained, the T-or-C Recycling Center is closed and no recycling materials are being accepted until further notice.
Additional information about current solid waste services may be available by contacting the city’s solid waste division by phoning (575) 894-6939.
