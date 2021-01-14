While no related action was taken during the January 13 regular meeting, in discussion of an agenda item introduced by commissioner Frances Luna, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commissioners agreed a renewal of community-wide economic development efforts was both in order, and likely long overdue.
In light of anticipated restrictions on near-term legislative funding and detrimental affects incurred by community businesses in relation to the COVID-19 health emergency, Luna suggested it was now vital for Sierra County’s municipalities to join together again in a united economic development effort. She recalled how the former Sierra County Economic Development Organization (SCEDO) began with volunteer participation from the municipalities and eventually led to the hiring of a full time coordinator and support staff. Luna further recalled that while SCEDO was successful in forwarding many important initiatives, breakdowns occurred in how these achievements were ultimately perceived by involved parties with differing goals.
Relaying how a recent discussion with State Senator Crystal Diamond and State Representative Rebecca Dow reinforced the need for a joint community plan regarding pending funding requests, Luna said she felt it was important to reorganize a true cooperative effort.
Commissioner Randall Aragon indicated he had only recently become aware of SCEDO and the community’s previous effort and said he felt Luna’s suggestion was a sterling idea.
Mayor Sandra Whitehead concurred, noting such a renewed effort was needed, and likely “needed to have happened for a while.” With this endorsement, the mayor also urged all potential parties to bring a renewed commitment toward any community-minded effort that might emerge. She too recalled how previous joint economic initiatives broke down when differing opinions and separate goals digressed into divisive words and actions. Expressing full support for Luna’s proposal, Whitehead reemphasized the need of true communication and cooperation between all parties that might be involved with such an endeavor, as well as the importance of assuring accurate documentation and overall coordination.
In further discussion, mayor pro-tem Amanda Forrister noted her support and suggested the potential inclusion of representatives from the South Central Council of Governments (SCCOG) in the economic development effort. Luna agreed with this idea and said similar inclusion might also be considered for the Middle Rio Grande Economic Development Association (MRGEDA), which already involves Sierra County representatives and is looking to forward initiatives to benefit the region. In this regard, commissioner Aragon relayed how a recent meeting of the T-or-C Rotary Club welcomed a MRGEDA representative and he suggested that maintaining connections with the organization could prove to be an important asset for the community.
With the board expressing support, Luna indicated she was prepared to begin organizing a new community economic development initiative, and volunteered to serve as the city’s lead representative. Commissioners unanimously expressed support for her to serve in this capacity, and with the mayor noting how such efforts would be vital as the community begins to emerge from the past year’s struggles, board members moved forward on the agenda.
PROPERTY EXCHANGE APPROVED
After endorsing publication of Ordinance No. 717 last November, commissioners returned to the proposed exchange of property between the city and local developer, Ashbaugh Construction. City manager Morris Madrid said the proposal would involve the exchange of four appraised properties, and as these were determined not to be fully equal, a cash payment to assure the necessary equivalence. He told commissioners the property the city would acquire is adjacent to the former racetrack facility (off North Kopra Street, west of I-25), and in later discussion he confirmed the presence of active proposals aimed at renewing some level of racetrack operations in the near future. Madrid further noted the city would be exchanging municipal property located near the interstate, better suited as a potential development site for a future RV park.
At the opening of a formal public hearing, which ultimately rendered no public comments in support, or against the measure, city attorney Jay Rubin detailed the proposed property/cash exchange agreement. He said the city would be exchanging three separate parcels, respectively measuring 7.059, 2.391, and 10.536 acres; for a 17.248 acre parcel adjacent to the racetrack, and an $86,500 payment from Ashbaugh Construction upon closure of the agreement. Rubin further pointed out the inclusion of an easement agreement relating to the 2.391 acre parcel, which would allow for anticipated municipal infrastructure improvements.
After closing the public hearing, board discussion and questions affirmed the location of the property the city would be acquiring. Commissioner Paul Baca entered a motion to approve that was duly seconded and commission members then voted unanimously to approve the ordinance and agreement.
In subsequent discussion, commissioners were told the associated cash payment was presently earmarked for the construction of sidewalks along Marie Street. City attorney Rubin also gained board support to complete the necessary purchase agreement, and acknowledged approval of the ordinance initiated a 45-day period before the agreement would be finalized, while also allowing for the completion of transactional necessities and possible legal contests.
EYES ON WHO?
During her regular report, commissioner Luna alerted board members to the presence of an apparently new array of cameras installed upon municipal power poles from the Village of Williamsburg, through the city’s main corridor. She relayed how initial investigations found these devices were designed to monitor vehicle license plates and questioned the lack of information regarding this apparent program.
In discussion, city manager Madrid suggested the cameras were part of the department of transportations standard traffic monitors, but Luna disagreed. She emphasized how the cameras in question were mounted on municipal power poles and then went on to request further details regarding any related contract that might exist.
Commission members appeared to be surprised by Luna’s report, but indicated they would also be interested in learning more about the cameras’ installation and the equipment’s intended use.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
• At the meeting’s outset, mayor Whitehead read a formal proclamation into the record, officially designating January 24 through January 30 as “School Choice Week” throughout the city.
•T-or-C Film Liaison Cary “Jagger” Gustin attended by phone and provided commissioners with an overview of economic statistics relating to the recent use of municipal locations in a production of Retribution Films. In response to board questions, he acknowledged no additional films are presently targeting Sierra County, however, assured the board that efforts are underway to further local projects.
In this regard, Gustin alerted commissioners to a state-level decision to cease participation with a website entitled “RealScout.” He explained how this site is widely used by insiders to search for potential filming locations and suggested the state’s decision was an error. He urged commissioners to support a reversal of this action and the reestablishment of statewide participation with the valuable online tool.
•In beginning his report, city manger Madrid expressed appreciation for the efforts of SCCOG representatives in managing a series of online public hearings on January 12. These hearings sought public input about future projects, toward which available Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding might be directed. While no comments were received, Madrid said infrastructure projects benefitting large portions of the community would likely remain the best option to assure future support funding.
•Madrid said the downtown water system improvement project’s design is now 90-percent complete and told commissioners the initiative is on track toward a start of construction by early summer. He also affirmed progress on securing disaster relief funding relating to last summer’s floods and said specific focus was being placed on recouping costs for damage at the city’s wastewater treatment plant and the Caldwell dam, which figured largely in the release of heavy storm runoff into the community.
Responding to a question about the dam repairs from commissioner Luna, Madrid confirmed the anticipated revenue would cover costs of restoration only, and would not allow for potential improvements to the structure.
•While acknowledging the receipt of minutes from the Airport Advisory Board, mayor pro-tem Forrister suggested the commission might benefit from a summary report from the advisory board’s chair. She said such reports might provide better insight into the advisory board’s intentions and actions, and stressed she would like to see this happen in the near term.
•Forrister also questioned the status of Ralph Edward Park. In response, the city manager said while the new sod has taken root, additional time would be necessary to assure the root penetration is deep enough to avoid any potential damage. While the roots are being closely monitored, he said the park would likely remain closed for at least another month depending upon weather conditions and observation of the turf’s growth.
•In opening her report, commissioner Luna questioned the city’s stance regarding liability insurance for potential COVID-19-related claims, and in light of uncovered incurred during last summer’s major incident, flood insurance as well. While noting issues relating to the coronavirus would presently be addressed as a general liability for the city, Madrid indicated the question was of merit and said he would seek to obtain further information in this regard.
