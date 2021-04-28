After receiving an overview from parks and recreation department manager Ryan Lawler and members of the parks and recreation advisory board April 28, the Truth or Consequences City Commission voted unanimously to proceed with the proposed plan to develop a disc (Frisbee) golf facility at the municipal golf course.
Board members were provided with detailed information regarding how the course would be laid out and assured this would not interfere with standard golf play. Future disc golf play will be accessible through the municipal golf course’s pro shop and proper golf etiquette will be enforced. Commissioners also learned that sufficient funding remains in a dormant recreation account to expand the nine-holes of equipment donated by local resident Alan Hanson Begg to a full 18-hole course.
The board expressed excitement about the new recreational option and were told development of the course would begin as soon as possible. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help expedite this project is encouraged to contact parks and recreation department manager Ryan Lawler by phoning (575) 740-0988, or by contacting the city clerk’s office at (575) 894-6673
•The morning’s regular meeting also included an update from the Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act Board, approval of proposed lodgers tax allocations and application revisions, as well as endorsement of an RFP securing a list of on-call engineering firms for future consultation.
