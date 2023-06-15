IMG_9465.JPG
Leading a full agenda of action items addressed by the Truth or Consequences City Commission Wednesday morning, June 14, was the board’s review of a recently completed electric rate study, as well as the final approval of two ordinances increasing the city’s fee for new water and wastewater connections. 

In examining the electric rate study, contracted analyst Craig Brown, of the 1898 & Company, first outlined the firm’s approach and processes used in evaluating the city’s rates. He then relayed how municipal costs were separated into relatively fixed expenses, and variable costs incurred on an annual basis. 

