Leading a full agenda of action items addressed by the Truth or Consequences City Commission Wednesday morning, June 14, was the board’s review of a recently completed electric rate study, as well as the final approval of two ordinances increasing the city’s fee for new water and wastewater connections.
In examining the electric rate study, contracted analyst Craig Brown, of the 1898 & Company, first outlined the firm’s approach and processes used in evaluating the city’s rates. He then relayed how municipal costs were separated into relatively fixed expenses, and variable costs incurred on an annual basis.
After detailing all phases of the process, Brown recommended increases, which all told, would raise the average customer rate by approximately $20 to $25 per month.
Commissioners accepted the study and directed administrative staff to begin preparation of an ordinance, which they will likely address in the coming weeks.
The morning’s regular meeting also included board approval of a mutual aid agreement between the T-or-C Police Department and the Sierra County Sheriff’s department, as well the commission’s okay for the acquisition of a new point-of-purchase system for the municipal golf course.
Commissioners further endorsed the last in a series of cell tower lease agreements, approved two contract awards amounting to more than $1.8 million to SmithCo Construction, and went on to address a number of contract agreements, lodgers tax allocations and numerous other timely measures.
