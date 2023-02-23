Truth or Consequences City Commissioners took action on several measures, which will bring about changes for the Louis Armijo Sports Complex and the municipal golf course during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday, February 22.
While setting aside proposed soccer field upgrades for the near term, commission members okayed the removal of the Louis Armijo Sports Park’s basketball courts and also approved the addition of 18 new holes for the city’s disc golf course.
The morning’s session also included presentations focusing on municipal airport operations and improvements, publication approval for a proposed cell tower contract and a salute to LaRena Miller, who recently stepped away after serving as director of the Geronimo Trail National Scenic Byway for the past 27 years.
Wednesday’s meeting further affirmed a recent settlement with Sierra Vista Hospital, which city manager Bruce Swingle said would true-up long unpaid accounts tied to treatment received by incarcerated individuals in municipal custody.
