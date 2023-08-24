In addressing their August 23 regular meeting agenda, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners unanimously approved the submission of a new application to the New Mexico Finance Authority Water Trust Board. This measure will seek $20 million for the design and construction of a critical waterline replacement project. Although two active projects already utilizing water trust board revenue could influence state authorities’ decision, board members agreed it was nonetheless important to seek a portion of the reported $133 million presently available.
•City manager Angie Gonzales gained full commission support for the initiation of a contract with the Clovis-based lobbying firm, Civility Government Relations. This agreement follows through on Gonzales’ previously endorsed effort to better seek available funding for a number of shovel-ready infrastructure projects. It was noted that this contract would extend through the remaining ten months of the current fiscal year.
