SCCOG ASSIST - At the outset of the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s March 22 regular meeting, South Central Council of Governments executive director Jay Armijo, at podium, joined with several other citizens in expressing support for the proposed Turtleback Trails master plan. During the meeting, city manager Bruce Swingle expressed a special note of appreciation for the efforts of Armijo and officials with the SCCOG for their efforts in recent legislative lobbying and for serving a critical role in assisting the city with the acquisition of a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for water meter upgrades. 

Following a comprehensive introduction by National Park Service consultant Attila Bality and extensive board discussion Wednesday, March 22, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners opted to temporarily set aside the proposed adoption of a Turtleback Trails master plan, which was introduced by officials with the local Jornada Resource and Conservation organization. 

Work on the plan began with the city commission’s approval of an application to the NPS in 2019 for the development of a proposed footbridge and connecting trail plan. Over the ensuing years, the effort engaged community members in numerous public meetings and brainstorming sessions, many of which were obliged to be held remotely through the COVID-19 health emergency. 

