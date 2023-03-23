Following a comprehensive introduction by National Park Service consultant Attila Bality and extensive board discussion Wednesday, March 22, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners opted to temporarily set aside the proposed adoption of a Turtleback Trails master plan, which was introduced by officials with the local Jornada Resource and Conservation organization.
Work on the plan began with the city commission’s approval of an application to the NPS in 2019 for the development of a proposed footbridge and connecting trail plan. Over the ensuing years, the effort engaged community members in numerous public meetings and brainstorming sessions, many of which were obliged to be held remotely through the COVID-19 health emergency.
Bality detailed how the proposed master plan sets out initial ideas regarding potential development along both banks of the Rio Grande channel from the Elephant Butte Dam through Williamsburg and on to near Caballo Lake. He pointed out how this proposed development would be part of the state of New Mexico’s larger Rio Grande Trail project, assuring the local community would become an official “trail town,” and in turn open up a door promising numerous project funding opportunities. He went on to outline sections of the plan devoted toward the potential development of hiking trails, footbridges and/or vehicle bridge access, a Rio Grande water trail focusing on river access and recreational enhancement, as well as initial concepts for adventure trail connections for both hikers and off-road vehicles.
In discussion, commissioners raised a number of concerns about how the city might approach implementation of the plan, noting perceived difficulties in adequately addressing the community’s many differing interests. Among the concerns raised were potential conflicts of interest between hikers and off-road vehicle enthusiasts, those seeking trail access and local developer plans, as well as possible unseen environmental hurdles and long term maintenance responsibilities.
While the proposed plan would not initiate any immediate development plans, commissioners expressed a reluctance toward taking any steps that might prematurely obligate the city towards a specific action/project. Bality emphasized how the proposed trail plan was essentially conceptual, and acknowledged that the various ideas put forth in the plan would likely be best addressed in phased approaches. With this noted, he affirmed that all of the proposed development ideas would require considerable collaboration between municipal, state and federal interests, and would also require formal approval processes by the city commission, as well as by partnering/supporting agencies and/or municipalities.
After further discussion, city attorney Jay Rubin suggested that commission might postpone action on this item, allowing him an opportunity to more fully review the contents in order to affirm if there were any contained responsibilities or obligations posed for the municipality. Commissioners agreed and joined in an unanimous 4-to-0 vote approving a motion by mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler to table the proposed plan for a legal review. (Commissioner Merry Jo Fahl is an active participant with the Jornada RC&D and opted to recuse herself from the vote.)
CELL TOWER LEASE APPROVED
After conducting a formal public hearing that included no statements of support or opposition, commissioners unanimously approved the adoption of Ordinance No. 747, which authorized the administration to proceed with a long term lease agreement with the Sun State Tower firm.
City manager Swingle introduced the measure, which he said would secure a long term (99 year) lease for an easement to the cell phone tower now in place at the Louis Armijo Sports Complex. He relayed how currently the city is receiving approximately $11,400 per year in an established lease agreement and said this would instead provide an up front payment of $175,000 for use of the property.
Swingle emphasized that the city has a total of five cell towers in operation, and how each requires considerable management efforts by city staff members. He reiterated how this proposed lease agreement was the first, with four more to come, which seeks long term agreements to both streamline processes and to alleviate the burdensome management requirement now in place.
In response to commission questions, Swingle further pointed out how the properties involved were of no present value for alternative developments and suggested the up front funding could be invested to yield positive benefits for the city in the long term. He also pointed out how the advancement of technology could very well eliminate a need for cell towers within the projected 35.6 years required for a full payoff of the agreements.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to a previously approved resolution (No. 68 21/22), which last year established a new park user fee schedule and procedures. The amendment added provisions and a fee schedule for the rental of the Louis Armijo Sports Park concession stand, as well as for the use of chairs, benches and other available equipment/amenities.
•Board members also unanimously approved a motion formally accepting a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for the initiation of a planned water meter replacement project. It was noted that this agreement would require a cash match from the city and that officials with the South Central Council of Governments played a key role in assisting with the associated processes.
•Commission members also joined in approving an office lease agreement with the Sierra County Flood Commission, a memorandum of understanding with the City of Elephant Butte for animal shelter services, and an annual fire department application to engage the state’s Public Employees Retirement Association.
•Additional board action included approval of a solitary budget adjustment, the acceptance of two purchase requisitions exceeding $20,000, support for a planning and zoning commission request to develop a rules of procedure manual, and the reappointment of Dr. Greg D’Amour to the housing authority’s board.
•During his regular report city manager Swingle relayed how gross receipts tax funding reports in March were the first to include affects from current business loop improvement projects. He noted that in January alone, the city received approximately $100,000 more in GRT revenue than was realized during January 2022.
•Swingle also acknowledged recent activities by “New York developers,” which currently involve the acquisition of approximately 100 local properties, including 13 commercial establishments, numerous single family homes and a considerable number of land development parcels. He suggested that the individuals behind this activity have expressed a great interest in community development and have already begun expending significant revenue in this regard.
In discussion, mayor Amanda Forrister and commission members also expressed support for the investment group’s participants, confirming a desire to support and ultimately an intent to become full time residents of the community.
•Although state senator Crystal Diamond’s efforts to gain $20 million in support needed for critical water system improvements proved unsuccessful this year, the city manager nonetheless praised her commitment and diligence in this regard. Swingle then went on to applaud Diamond’s success in securing $450,000 in capital outlay revenue for animal shelter improvements. He said the revenue would be used to expand the facility and its operations.
•The morning’s agenda included a closed-door executive session, in which commissioners were scheduled to advance discussion pertaining to the proposed sale of the city’s electric infrastructure to the Sierra Electric Cooperative. During the Public Utility Advisory Board’s regular meeting Monday afternoon, March 20, Swingle told members the planned executive session would be focusing on the next phase of the ongoing feasibility study and would not render any formal decisions.
