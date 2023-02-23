LaRena Miller & Bd 2-3 col w-story.tif

THANK YOU - After serving as executive director of T-or-C’s Geronimo Trail National Scenic Byway visitors center for the past 27 years, LaRena Miller has stepped away from the post. During the city commission’s February 22 regular meeting, mayor Amanda Forrister read a formal certificate of appreciation into the record and joined with board members in engaging Miller in a brief recollection of key memories. The morning’s regular meeting included two presentations pertaining to the municipal airport and later saw commissioners approve a disc golf upgrade for the city’s golf course, changes for the Louis Armijo Sports Park and a new policy guiding gifts and/or memorial placement within the city’s parks.  

In addressing their February 22 regular meeting agenda, Truth or Consequences City Commission members attended to a series of action items pertaining to the city’s parks and the municipal golf course. The morning’s session also included two presentations outlining operations and project planning for the municipal airport, and board approval for the publication of an ordinance seeking to establish a long term cell tower contract.

 

