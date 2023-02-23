In addressing their February 22 regular meeting agenda, Truth or Consequences City Commission members attended to a series of action items pertaining to the city’s parks and the municipal golf course. The morning’s session also included two presentations outlining operations and project planning for the municipal airport, and board approval for the publication of an ordinance seeking to establish a long term cell tower contract.
PARK IMPROVEMENTS
As noted, commissioners addressed several action items relating to the city’s parks, first considering a proposal by parks and recreation department manager Sean Barnes to refurbish the Louis Armijo Sports Park’s soccer field. Although supportive of Barnes’ desire to bring about achievable upgrades, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler suggested a more extensive renovation project was warranted. Hechler said he felt the city’s residents deserved to have a soccer complex with proper amenities and would be better served by a fully designed and phased project.
Although eager to bring about improvements for the soccer field, commissioners agreed and joined in support of a motion to deny Barnes’ request.
•Moving on, commissioners considered a second request from Barnes, which sought to remove the Louis Armijo Sports Complex’s dilapidated basketball court equipment and fencing to make way for extra parking space. Barnes outlined how the courts are presently in need of a major overhaul and emphasized how the effort would aim to retain all useable elements for future reuse. The parks and recreation department manager also stressed how he would view this as a short-term solution, until decisions about how to best utilize this area and the adjacent former BMX track space are made.
Commissioners confirmed that the basketball courts were not being used and joined in approval of a motion to proceed with the recommended removal.
During discussion, board members expressed a desire to advance long term planning for the sports complex. In this regard, they encouraged community services coordinator OJ Hechler to further development of a comprehensive plan for the sports complex.
•Board members next addressed a proposed memorial donation and gift policy for the city’s parks. This measure was prompted after several requests for memorials were presented to the city. At that time, community services director Hechler suggested a policy was necessary to establish a formal process for such requests, and to assure the city maintains control over the placement of memorials.
In delivering the proposed policy, Hechler relayed how it was in the city’s interest to encourage memorials, but suggested it was also important to avoid potential liabilities. In discussion, commissioners affirmed that city staff would provide assistance for individuals making memorial requests, suggesting options, such as honorary benches, water fountains or tree plantings and advice regarding available locations.
Board members expressed appreciation for Hechler’s efforts in developing the proposed policy and joined in unanimously supporting commission Merry Jo Falh’s motion to approve the measure.
•Further addressing the city’s recreational amenities, commissioners unanimously approved a request by municipal golf course superintendent Rick Artman to add another 18 holes to the facility’s disc golf course.
Artman relayed how the golf course has welcomed an increasing number of disc golf players and how an additional 18-hole layout would not only invite interest from disc golfers throughout the region, but would also put the T-or-C facility in line to potentially host professional tournaments.
After confirming costs for the additional equipment would be derived from the golf course’s operational budget, commissioners expressed support and unanimously approved a motion endorsing Artman’s request.
AIRPORT UPDATE AND PLANS
As previously noted, commissioners welcomed two presentations focusing on the municipal airport. Airport manager Chad Rosacker, who’s firm, Tech-45 was contracted to provide management services, first offered board members an overview of present operations. He also pointed out how over the past several years the airport has exceeded a target of tripling fuel sales and how the receipt of federal and state funding has provided for significant facility and equipment upgrades.
Rosacker further detailed renewed agreements for use of the airport by military units from both El Paso and Albuquerque, shared other efforts to expand the facility’s operations and confirmed that Sierra County’s Experimental Aircraft Association would be hosting a special public Fly-In event in April.
•Following Rosacker’s presentation, commissioners welcomed Delta Airport Consultants, facility manager Cheryl Rodriguez. The T-or-C airport contracts her firm to assist the city with project planning, engineering, construction administration and a variety of other supportive services.
After familiarizing the board with Delta Airport Consultants’ team of professionals, Rodriguez briefly reviewed the firm’s successful efforts at the city’s airport, including development of business plan, pavement maintenance, as well as runway, hangar and taxiway rehabilitation and renovation of the facility’s fuel farm.
In addition to overseeing development projects, Rodriguez explained how Delta Airport Consultants aids the city in securing and managing grant revenues.
OTHER ITEMS AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved the publication of proposed ordinance No. 747 relating to the leasing of city property to Sun State Tower. City manager Bruce Swingle explained how this measure was specifically addressing a cell tower at the Louis Armijo Sports Park, but told commissioners it was one step in an effort to consolidate a long term lease agreement for the five cell towers now operating within the city.
After publication, this measure will return to the commission for a public hearing before final consideration is given.
•Local developer Nate Stevens, who is presently forwarding the construction of new homes on Wynona Street provided commissioners with a presentation detailing the project’s validity and compliance with all applicable city codes. He noted opposition to the project being expressed by residents in the area, but pointed out how this area was set for such development on a 1929 townsite on record with Sierra County. Stevens suggested the construction of new homes was vital for the community’s growth and urged board members to set aside seemingly baseless opposition to the intiative.
•In response to a public comment during his report, city manager Swingle confirmed that the city had recently issued a significant payment to Sierra Vista Hospital. He explained how the city had never paid the hospital for services provided for incarcerated individuals in municipal custody. While acknowledging the payment was in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” the city manager said the secured agreement would true-up T-or-C’s accounts and would assure future payments in this regard as required.
During his report, mayor pro-tem Hechler later emphasized that the city had not overlooked the payment due to SVH, but had been conducting due diligence pertaining to the weeding out of individuals with pre-existing conditions and other discrepancies. He stressed that while extensively time consuming, the negotiations were ultimately successful in obtaining the recent agreement.
•The city manager told commissioners he was scheduled to examine a potential rental space for the Geronimo Trail National Scenic Trail visitors center. Now located in the Lee Belle Johnson building, the visitors center must be moved to allow for major structural repairs. If the new space proves to be appropriate, Swingle said he would bring a measure before commissioners to consider the rental contract.
