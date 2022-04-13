Commissioners for the City of Truth or Consequences tended to a full agenda of action items during the board’s April 13 regular meeting. Among the action items rendering comments and concern from community members was Resolution No. 56, which aimed to declare municipal support for the Copper Flat Mine near Hillsboro. After receiving several public statements urging a rejection of the measure and an update on the project by mine representative Jeff Smith, commissioners ultimately came to understand that the measure would pose no legal obligations upon the city. With this acknowledged, board members moved on to approve the measure with a majority 4-to-1 vote.
•The April 13 regular meeting also included board approval for the publication of two proposed ordinance amendments, one pertaining to storage on private property, and the other proposing motor vehicle code revisions. A third proposed ordinance amendment centering on the use of storage units and/or shipping containers was postponed to allow for the inclusion of suggested revisions.
•The commission’s agenda further included the extension of several lease agreements, board appointments and several property-related measures, as well as support for the Olive Tree’s LEAD program and a number of other actions aimed at forwarding ongoing municipal projects.
