Thank you for your interest in T-or-C Story Lab. Our mission is to educate, inspire and build community through the artful craft of storytelling. We believe listening to stories widens our perspectives and helps us realize what we have in common; ultimately, our community becomes richer and stronger when we share our stories.
We hold monthly gatherings featuring previously chosen themes. Our creative team curates six storytellers, providing an enriching, diverse, and professional experience. Storytellers are supported through educational material, practice sessions, and coaching.
Below are some things to consider when signing up to be part of a T-or-C Story Lab gathering.
Storytelling Tips - courtesy of Moth Story Hour (https://themoth.org)
•Stories have an element of change. The main character (you!) has to change in some way from beginning to end.
•Stories need to be grounded. Why did this moment matter to you?
•Know where your story is heading. Steer clear of meandering endings!
•Be Yourself. Your story is not a lecture, a standup routine, or a rant.
•You may want to write your story in advance but aim to tell your story, not read it for the audience.
•Storytelling can be a vulnerable process. Only share stories you are ready to share; we like to use the phrase, “Tell stories from your scars, not your wounds.”
•If your story involves another person or ties to the community, get permission from those parties before publicly sharing your story. If that is impossible, it may be a clue this is not the right time or place for this particular story.
•Know your audience, clarify vocabulary or slang that might not be common knowledge.
•Have Fun!
Upcoming story theme is March 13: When It Rains, It Pours
The event will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. at the T-or-C Brewing Company Fire Pit. Participants are asked to be there by 1 p.m.
If you are interested in telling a story in the upcoming months, contact us at torcstorylab@gmail.com with a two-sentence bio, brief story outline, date of preferred storytelling slot, and the best way to contact you.
