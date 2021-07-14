With a three-to-one vote Wednesday morning, July 14, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners approved a motion to uphold a $50 monthly meter reading fee, which will apply for city residents choosing to opt-out of the electric department’s AMI metering system. While expressing his support for the establishment of a meter reading fee, commissioner Randall Aragon cast the sole dissenting vote after suggesting a lesser fee might be more appropriate.
•Wednesday’s regular meeting also featured board acceptance of an approximate $500,000 Colonias Infrastructure Fund grant/loan agreement to aid with planned water system upgrades, as well as endorsement of a recent emergency expenditure required to repair Water Well Number Seven. This latter issue became a primary concern when water well output unexpectedly fell as hot temperatures prompted a city-wide increase in demand and forced the temporarily initiation of water use restrictions last month.
•Other action items addressed by the city commission during the July 14 session included the designation of department managers as official public information officers for the city, approval of revised fees and procedures relating to the inspection of public records, and endorsement of a cooperative marketing agreement with the New Mexico Tourism Department.
•City commissioners further attended to an annual measure confirming compliance with state open meetings act regulations, approved a renewal of the city’s participation with the South Central Council of Governments, and convened a public hearing to accept input relating to the city’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan.
