Following an in-depth discussion Wednesday, August 24, the Truth or Consequences City Commission agreed there were still legal concerns to address with proposed revisions to Ordinance No.735, which pertains to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program. With this acknowledged, commissioners approved a motion to once again postpone final consideration of the proposed measure until city attorney Jay Rubin can provide the board with a formal legal opinion better defining the municipality’s position regarding potential challenges to the measure.

During the commission’s July 13 regular meeting, board members also devoted considerable portion of that morning’s session to a discussion of Ordinance No.735. At that time, commissioners opted to return the measure to the Public Utility Advisory Board for consideration of further revision. During the July 13 session, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler suggested utility customers that complied with a 90-percent generation limit originally imposed upon residents choosing to install solar energy systems, would be adversely affected by recommended changes in the revised ordinance. 

