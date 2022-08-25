Following an in-depth discussion Wednesday, August 24, the Truth or Consequences City Commission agreed there were still legal concerns to address with proposed revisions to Ordinance No.735, which pertains to the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program. With this acknowledged, commissioners approved a motion to once again postpone final consideration of the proposed measure until city attorney Jay Rubin can provide the board with a formal legal opinion better defining the municipality’s position regarding potential challenges to the measure.
During the commission’s July 13 regular meeting, board members also devoted considerable portion of that morning’s session to a discussion of Ordinance No.735. At that time, commissioners opted to return the measure to the Public Utility Advisory Board for consideration of further revision. During the July 13 session, mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler suggested utility customers that complied with a 90-percent generation limit originally imposed upon residents choosing to install solar energy systems, would be adversely affected by recommended changes in the revised ordinance.
As reported on numerous occasions, the generation limit originally imposed by the city was subsequently found to be illegal and was removed from language in the proposed revision now before the board.
The mayor pro-tem noted how additional revisions reducing the amount paid back to customers for the generation of excess energy returned to the system, would pose a significant loss for those who complied with the illegal generation limit. He suggested this was unfair and gained board support to return the measure to the PUAB for potential changes in this regard.
During their July 18 regular meeting, members of the PUAB considered Hechler’s concerns. The board discussed various options pertaining to grandfathering or otherwise compensating customer accounts engaged before removal of the 90-percent limit. Ultimately the PUAB decided there was no equitable and/or achievable method of adequately compensating such accounts and opted to stand firm on the language as presented to the commission.
In returning to consideration of Ordinance No.735 August 24, the mayor pro-tem maintained the city’s imposition of what would amount to a halving of revenue for customers that complied with the illegal limitation was inherently unfair. Subsequent discussion affirmed approximately 80 utility customers would be placed in the position Hechler defined. Board members were told these customers would be facing a reduction in the amount they have been compensated for excess energy generation, from approximately 13 cents per Kilowatt-hour to the “wholesale rate” of nearer 6 cents per Kilowatt hour now recommended by the PUAB.
In further discussion, the mayor pro-tem and fellow board members questioned the city’s legal position, should the commission approve the proposed ordinance and opt to essentially ignore the reductions being imposed upon customers that installed systems under the previous illegal regulation.
Commissioners called upon Utility Office Manager Sonya Renfro, Electric Department Manager Bo Easley and PUAB Chairman George Szigeti. Through continued questions and discussion, the board worked through a number of thoughts and ideas regarding the grandfathering of the approximate 80 customers who would be affected by the proposed changes. The effort produced no new options and acknowledging this, city manager Bruce Swingle said the administration’s perspective regarding the apparent inequity would be the same as with other fees imposed by the municipality. As an example, he noted how businesses established under fee structures set by the city at the time have little recourse but to accept fee increases the city’s leaders might opt to impose at some future date. Swingle suggested the implementation of a grandfathering approach for the customers caught in the dilemma Hechler outlined would be problematic and would pose significant difficulties for the city’s utility department.
While acknowledging Swingle’s comments, the mayor pro-tem nonetheless said he felt such a move would be unfair to the affected customers, and in this regard questioned city attorney Rubin as to what the municipality’s legal position would be. Rubin noted that the measure before the board was to consider publication of the proposed ordinance. After pointing out that Ordinance No.735 was legally sufficient to publish, he questioned whether commissioners wanted to move forward with publication, knowing that the measure would return to the board for a public hearing and final consideration.
The city attorney suggested this approach could allow him to provide the board with a legal opinion before commissioners rendered a final decision.
Although considering the city attorney’s suggestion, commissioners ultimately joined in full support of a motion to once again postpone consideration of Ordinance No.735, opting instead to await a formal legal opinion before advancing the proposed measure.
ACTIVE PROJECTS REVIEWED
Commissioners were provided with a comprehensive review of currently funded capital projects, projects in line for funding and other targeted endeavors by Wilson & Company Engineer Alfredo Holguin.
Beginning with current projects, the review first examined the $9 million-plus MSD Water System Improvement project, which is poised to bring significant water line upgrades to T-or-C’s downtown business district later this year. Holguin explained how all initial contractor bids came in over budget, prompting a delay while engineers found ways to reduce the initiative’s scope in hopes of acquiring renewed bids within the project’s fiscal limitations. This has since been accomplished and following the project review, commissioners unanimously approved a measure supporting Wilson & Company’s recommendation for the project to be awarded to SmithCo Construction. This action will now set the water line improvement project on a timeline that would see construction begin in November.
The project review moved on to examine 14 other initiatives that have already been funded and are now in various stages of processing for planned development. Included on this list of endeavors are additional water system upgrades, booster station and roadway improvements, as well as the planned development of formal asset management plans for the city’s water and wastewater infrastructure.
One of the projects also in this category is a near $7.5 million water system performance improvement effort, which is targeted for construction in late 2024. During the presentation, Holguin and assistant city manager Traci Alvarez repeatedly pointed out how each of these endeavors require many time consuming steps from the point funding is approved, until actual development can begin. As an example of this, the morning’s session included board approval for the publication of Ordinance No.740, which will utilize revenue bonds for pre-development financing for the aforementioned water system performance improvements.
In addition to the 15 funded projects already in line for development, Holguin outlined six other initiatives presently ready for the city to advance funding applications. These projects include roadway and drainage improvements, further improvements for Ralph Edwards Park, as well as planned development of a multigenerational recreation center/campus to replace/improve the current Senior Center/Civic Center complex.
The project review further examined nine endeavors in the works, which are awaiting opportunity for future funding applications, as well as 17 other projects identified on the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan or on the shelf in need of funding sources.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•Commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No.09 22/23, which assistant city manager Alvarez said was a grant application seeking funds to develop a formal Safety Action Plan for the city’s thoroughfares. She explained how the federal government has established a $5 Billion initiative to improve the safety of communities’ streets and roadways. Board members were told that funding of this application would allow for a Safety Action Plan to be completed in time to hopefully resubmit a future application to the federal program for actual street improvements. It was noted that the federal program is presently funded for a five-year window.
•Board members also unanimously approved a motion to accept an approximate $1,600 NM Tourism Clean and Beautiful Grant. This funding will be used to purchase new park benches made from recyclable materials.
•Commissioners further approved a one-time reduction in field use fees for the Sierra County Youth Soccer Association, endorsed a smartphone water meter reading software acquisition and okayed one major municipal purchase exceeding $20,000.
•During his regular report, city manager Swingle announced an upcoming public hearing which will focus on citizen input regarding the proposed dissolution of the city’s municipal court. Board members were told this public hearing would be held Monday, September 12 and that further announcements would be forthcoming.
•Mayor Pro-tem Hechler and commissioner Destiny Mitchell confirmed that the Fiesta Board would be holding an initial meeting Wednesday, September 7. Mitchell said this would be a preliminary organizational meeting for the 2023 Fiesta celebration, and indicated further announcements about this gathering would also be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.