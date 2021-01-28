After again working through technical issues Wednesday morning, January 27, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission moved on to received summary statements from two of three residents formally appealing the installation of new AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), or “smart meter” technology at their respective residences.
After much deliberation, commissioners agreed that permitting residents to opt out of the smart meter technology was preferable, but also agreed those choosing to do so should bear municipal costs associated with a continuing need for manual reading and/or maintenance. In this regard, the board went on to approve a $50 per month fee for customers desiring to opt out of the smart meter program and retain the older meters.
The afternoon’s session further included a detailed review of second quarter revenues and expenditures, identification of a community development block grant project, as well as board endorsement of two resolutions pertaining to a budget adjustment and water asset management plan update.
SMART METER DECISION
As noted, commission members focused attention toward three formal appeals to the city’s AMI electric metering system upgrade project.
Providing statements to the board were community residents Ariel Dougherty and Ron Fenn. Primary among concerns they cited as reasons for objecting to the city-wide upgrade program, was the reported danger such technology poses for human, and in this case, their personal health and well being.
Countering another comment put forth in the residents’ statements, city manager Morris Madrid first set aside claims of discrimination in the city’s application of the new system. He asserted that the electric meter changeover was being effected with no exceptions. However, Madrid then qualified this by noting a small number of older, and later defined as commercial, meters would require a substantial expense by the property owner to effect the proposed upgrade. In these cases, the city manager said leniency was being applied, and told commissioners these meters would continue to be read manually until the necessary upgrades could be effected.
Madrid went on to stress that the smart meter technology being installed across the city had been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and suggested challenges on the grounds of health concerns had been effectively addressed. He further noted how such systems are already in place in millions of homes across the country and indicated this acceptance further validated the city’s decision to move forward with the AMI upgrade.
As the board proceeded to discuss the resident statements and overall issue, commissioner Frances Luna received clarification from electric division director Bo Easley affirming the “outdated meters” Madrid noted were solely commercial accounts. Easley also told the commission that as of the morning’s session, new AMI system meters are already in place in near 95-percent of the city’s residences.
Luna said she was concerned about the city’s call for 100-percent compliance and requiring community residents to participate, but also felt opting out of the program should come at some cost to offset expenses for manual reading and related services. Further noting a recent conversation with Sierra Electric Cooperative authorities regarding their smart meter system, Luna said she was told the cooperative imposes a flat $50 fee for all “special reads.” She suggested the city might consider a similar approach.
Acknowledging how the AMI system could eliminate the need of manual meter reading, commission vice-chair Amanda Forrister questioned how long the city manager felt staff would be required to continue manually reading meters. In response, Madrid said the need of manual meter reading would continue for some time into the future, primarily because the city’s water meters still require this at the present time.
Forrister suggested therefore the city would have staff members in place to manually read older electric meters if so required, and Madrid said it would be possible, although burdensome.
After noting the board was obliged to follow guidelines set by federal authorities regarding related health concerns, commissioner Randall Aragon said he felt there was merit to the idea of setting a fee to cover the city’s costs for maintaining older meters.
Aragon also emphasized how issues surrounding the AMI metering system have been discussed by the Public Utility Advisory Board and commissioners for a long time. He said he felt the board shouldn’t keep kicking the can down the road any further, and needed to take action.
After additional discussion about the current and future appeals processes, commissioners ultimately agreed a $50 monthly (per read) charge would presently be sufficient to cover all actual municipal costs. Members then joined in an unanimous vote of approval for Luna’s motion to allow customers to opt out of the smart meter program and retain older technology, for a set $50 per month reading fee. Prior to voting, commission members did indicate support for vice-chair Forrister’s assertion that no self-reading of meters by customers should be permitted.
Following the action, mayor Sandra Whitehead restated the board’s decision by once again affirming that the three residents appealing the smart meters’ installation, and others who so desire, may now opt out of the smart meter program by instead paying an added $50 fee for a monthly manual readings.
ELECTRIC BILL FLUCTUATIONS
During public comment, commissioners were alerted to customer concerns about significant fluctuations in recent electric bills, which were related to issues with the newly installed smart meters. In response, the city manager said he was aware of the problem and told commissioners most issues centered on longer and shorter than normal reading periods, which apparently arose during the transition to the new system. He said notices had been sent out to all customers in this regard and along with commissioners encouraged citizens with concerns and/or questions to contact the city’s utility office for further information.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND REPORTS
•After acknowledging recent public hearings that generated no input, and accepting subsequent email comments regarding potential Community Development Block Grant projects, commissioners ultimately decided to apply available revenues to continuing water line improvements. City manager Madrid outlined restrictions on the CDBG funding and suggested this project was both ready to go and could be scaled to meet the final amount of revenue to be received.
In response to community suggestions urging city leaders to use this funding to develop a new community swimming pool/recreational complex, Madrid pointed out how the CDBG funding would be limited to $750,000. In addition to being insufficient for such a major project, the city manager said CDBG funding would more readily be awarded for projects that are in place and ready to utilize the revenue.
•After being assured related revenue would be derived from existing grants, commissioners unanimously approved Resolution No.29 20/21. This measure affirmed the acquisition of a new ice machine and sink repairs for the city’s Senior Center and an increase in reimbursement funds relating to the Children, Youth and Families JJAC grant.
•Board members also unanimously approved Resolution No.30 20/21, which allows for the city’s water asset management plan to be updated. In presenting the measure, grant/projects coordinator/zoning official Traci Alvarez said the city’s plan was last updated in 2017 and should be updated regularly every 1-to-5 years. She went on to explain how many funding entities look to see that such plans are in place and current before awarding revenue and with numerous infrastructure projects in the fire, suggested accomplishing this would be in the city’s best interest.
•During public comment, MainStreet T-or-C executive director Linda DeMarino provided commissioners with an update on the ongoing city brand development project, as well as steps necessary to proceed with a planned renovation of Foch Street between Main and Broadway. She further alerted the board and community members to a new USDA grant opportunity, which will allow MainStreet to aid local businesses in developing e-commerce capabilities.
