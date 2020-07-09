Among several action items addressed by the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission July 8, were proposed revisions to the municipal animal shelter’s fee structure. In outlining the changes, city manager Morris Madrid said some fees would be elevated, but emphasized the moves were recommended by the animal shelter’s manager to both stabilize revenue and to improve the facility’s adoption process. Regarding animal adoptions, commissioners were told some of the fee revisions would be directed to ensuring all sheltered animals offered for adoption would first be prepared with all necessary shots and sterilization when applicable. After acknowledging some of the benefits to be derived from the fee revisions, commissioners unanimously supported a motion to approve the changes.
•The commission’s June 8 regular session also saw members fully endorse a tower lease agreement, which will ensure the presence of communications technology on the North Kopra Street tower beyond 2050.
•Other action items approved by the commission included three recommendations from the city’s planning and zoning boar regarding property owner requests, an okay for the city manager to further negotiate with water project contractor applicants, and an annual open meetings act measure.
•A significant portion of the June 8 session was devoted to the review of proposed policy and procedure changes for the T-or-C Police Department, which included detailed conversation regarding the enforcement of current COVID-19 health precautions. After engaging in a lengthy discussion with TCPD Chief Michael Apodaca, commissioners ultimately endorsed his recommended revisions. This measure was approved by a 3-to-1 vote. Mayor pro-tem Brendan Tolley cast the sole dissenting vote, after noting he was not provided with an opportunity to fully review the proposed revisions, and emphasizing he was uncomfortable supporting the changes sight unseen. Other board members agreed the action was rather an endorsement of the process and a show of support for Chief Apodaca. Former TCPD police chief, commissioner Randall Aragon recused himself from voting on both this measure and a subsequent TCPD request for out-of-state travel, which the board approved unanimously later in the session.
