With mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler presiding over the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s July 26 regular meeting, board members addressed an agenda full of required annual actions. The session also included two public hearings, one concerning a building code variance request and the other sought community input for the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for the 2025-to-2029 fiscal year cycles.
During the public hearing pertaining to the ICIP, commissioners received no comments or suggestions regarding future infrastructure, but did acknowledge a desire to include improvements for the Lee Belle Johnson building in the city’s top ten priorities, which was expressed by Geronimo Trails National Scenic Byways executive director Gina Kelley during the morning’s public comments session.
During board discussion, mayor pro-tem Hechler supported inclusion of the Lee Belle Johnson building among the municipality’s top priorities. Structural concerns with the building’s foundation have prompted a closure of the facility. Hechler suggested the historic building is an important part of the downtown district and said he felt leaving the structure vacant for an extended period. In this regard, he urged the inclusion of funding requests for a necessary renovation be included in the city’s top ten goals for this year’s ICIP.
Commissioners reviewed a list of approximately 60 projects to be included among the city’s ICIP goals, as well as a top ten list recommended by the city’s department managers and administrative staff. Other than the request to include upgrades for the Lee Belle Johnson building, board members suggested no other revisions and then joined in approving the proposed priority list with an unanimous 3-to-0 vote.
Recognizing the critical status of the city’s water system, the approved top ten list included several water infrastructure projects, as well as Marie Street upgrades, drainage improvements and flood control measures for the police department.
In outlining the ICIP process, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez affirmed that all projects included on the ICIP list will be in line for potential legislative funding. This noted, Alvarez explained how the top ten priorities would be more likely to be considered.She told commissioners that legislators are more apt to support projects considered to be “shovel ready” and pointed out how most of the suggested priorities had already advanced through a planning and design phase, and/or other preliminary steps.
•As T-or-C serves as fiscal agent for the Sierra Joint Office on Aging, commissioners also reviewed and approved an ICIP priority list presented by executive director Crystal Walton. This measure included several requests for vehicle upgrades, as well as a remodeling of the facility’s restrooms, window replacements and upgrades to the Senior Center’s main entrance.
VARIANCE ENDORSED
As previously noted, commissioners conducted a public hearing to receive comments pertaining to a side setback variance request submitted by local developer Nate Stephens for a new housing project he is constructing along the 800 block of Wyona Street. Commissioners were told the variance was being sought to streamline a potential future option, which would involve one or more of the four-unit complexes being sold. Stephens acknowledged an original plan to sell the units as individual condominiums but explained how this potential option would create a pathway for new home buyers to secure both a residence and rental income.
Assistant city manager Alvarez told commissioners that the requested variance would have no impact upon the current development, and assured members the project has otherwise adhered to city codes and met all other requirements.
During the public hearing, commissioners received statements from three opponents, who in turn cited concerns about the legality of the hearing, the inclusion of ostensibly required documentation, parking, traffic, drainage and other issues, but did not speak directly to the proposed set back variance.
Ultimately, board members agreed to support the request, and rendered a 3-to-0 unanimous vote in favor of a motion to approve the variance.
LEGISLATIVE ASSISTANCE
During her regular report, city manager Angie Gonzales acknowledged the city’s persistent water system leaks and failures. After only residing in the community for four months, Gonzales said she already shares the frustration being expressed by many citizens. She also emphasized how the city’s failing system has placed an undue burden on the water department’s limited staff, pointing out that crew members are at a point of burnout after addressing a seeming unending cascade of leaks and other problems.
To assist the beleaguered water department staff, Gonzales said the city has contracted SmithCo Construction to attend to some of the leaks and issues, but recognized even with this help, significant system renovation is critical.
To aid the city in acquiring legislative support and funding for the necessary renovations, Gonzales said she felt it was vital for T-or-C to secure the services of a professional lobbyist. She told commissioners that a formal request in this regard would soon be brought before the board for consideration.
Board members acknowledged the city manager’s suggestion and indicated they would likely be supportive of such an effort.
OTHER ACTION ITEMS
•In successive actions commissioners unanimously approved three resolutions endorsing the city’s final 2023/2024 Fiscal Year budget, a series of accompanying budget adjustments for the new fiscal cycle and the FY 2022/2023 fourth quarter report. In addressing these actions, finance Director Kristie Wilson said aside from expenses required to compensate for a welcomed increase in gross receipt tax revenues, all of the adjustments to this year’s budget were related to increases in municipal revenue.
•Commissioners formally accepted a junior bill appropriation, which assistant city manager Alvarez said was funding assistance for the Sierra Joint Office on aging aimed at offsetting expenses related to the senior meal program.
•Board members also unanimously approved a contract renewal with the Coppler law firm, a series of purchase requests exceeding $20,000, and a resolution affirming the sale of surplus property at an upcoming August 19 auction.
•Commissioners further addressed a series of proposed advisory board appointments. After first approving the reappointment of Ingo Hoeppner and David Dawdy to two year terms with the city’s Recreation/Golf Course Advisory Board, the three members rendered a 2-to-1 vote in favor of appointing new applicant Audon Trujillo to fill one of two vacant seats remaining on recreation/golf board. However, because at least a majority of the board’s five regular members is required, the vote was acknowledged to be insufficient and therefore no official action was rendered regarding Trujillo’s appointment.
In a final action, commissioners were united in approving the reappointment of Suzanne Carlstedt to a four year term with the Public Arts Advisory Board.
