With mayor pro-tem Rolf Hechler presiding over the Truth or Consequences City Commission’s July 26 regular meeting, board members addressed an agenda full of required annual actions. The session also included two public hearings, one concerning a building code variance request and the other sought community input for the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan for the 2025-to-2029 fiscal year cycles. 

During the public hearing pertaining to the ICIP, commissioners received no comments or suggestions regarding future infrastructure, but did acknowledge a desire to include improvements for the Lee Belle Johnson building in the city’s top ten priorities, which was expressed by Geronimo Trails National Scenic Byways executive director Gina Kelley during the morning’s public comments session. 

