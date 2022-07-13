Along with addressing a full agenda of other action items, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners joined in unanimous approval of the city’s Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, during the board’s July 13 regular meeting. This year’s ICIP will include 61 capital projects identified as primary goals for the municipality through the 2028 fiscal year cycle. Topping the list are projects to improve Marie Street, a new animal shelter kennel building, a new street department water truck, soccer field improvements and water system upgrades for the Clancy Street lift station.
•Following a lengthy discussion, commissioners opted to once again postpone consideration of a proposed ordinance, which was aimed at revising the city’s Customer Generated Renewable Energy Program. This measure will be returned to the Public Utility Advisory Board for potential revisions pertaining to credits and/or refunds associated with the generation of excess electric energy.
•In addition to an annual assurance of the city’s compliance with state Open Meetings Act regulations and the reappointment of a public defender for Magistrate Court cases, commissioners fully endorsed the appointment of four candidates to serve on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Board members also approved the reappointment of two current Airport Advisory Board members and established a seven member panel to serve on a Magistrate Court Designation Committee. This committee is required to consider the future dispensation of municipal court operations.
•The city commission’s July 13 session further included final adoption of a measure securing funding for a recent electrical transformer purchase, the establishment of an airport engineering services agreement with Delta Airport Consultants, and publication of an ordinance permitting the use of storage units and/or shipping containers for residential development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.