After receiving numerous public comments, along with statements from department heads, the city’s fire chief, and state highway officials, which all sided against the proposal, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners voted unanimously to deny a road vacation request from the T-or-C School District during their May 10 regular meeting.
In response to recent incidents requiring campus shut downs, the school district’s director of safety and security, Alfredo Aguirre, sought to better secure both Hot Springs High School and T-or-C Middle School. After calling on T-or-C Police Chief Luis Tavizon for an independent assessment, it was determined the most efficient approach would be to combine both facilities into a single campus. To effect this plan, school district authorities initiated a request for the city to vacate a portion of New School Road running between the two schools.
