With a 4-to-0 unanimous vote Wednesday morning, August 25, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners chose not to accept a resolution, which would have called a special election to appeal an established monthly fee for customers opting out of the city’s AMI (or smart meter) metering system.
The proposed resolution was prompted by submission of a citizen petition to the city on August 12. City Clerk Angela Torres confirmed the petition included a total of 197 validated signatures, which exceeded the 152 required.
Prior to the board’s decision, city attorney Jay Rubin told commissioners the city’s legal position was sound. Rubin said if litigation were to arise in response to a board decision to not accept the resolution, he was confident that the city’s actions would be defendable in court.
While acknowledging this point, city manager urged commissioners to consider recognizing the petition and to follow through with a special election.
Commissioners went on to recognize how the AMI metering system and related issues have been consistently addressed over the past six years. Board members also acknowledged how continued appeals of potential fee revisions would still be possible following any result of the special election. Ultimately board members agreed not to accept the proposed ordinance.
By this action, commissioners reaffirmed the established opt-out fee and also opened the door to potential litigation regarding their decision.
•After interviewing department managers and engaging in a lengthy discussion, commissioners formally established the city’s top five projects for the annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. This year’s plan sets municipal goals for the 2023-through-2027 fiscal year cycles and includes a total of 61 capital projects and/or purchases.
The top five projects identified were, improvements to Marie Street, installation of an underground main feeder for the electrical system, purchase of a roll-off truck for solid waste, purchase of a water truck for the street department and kennel construction for the city’s animal shelter.
•The commission’s regular meeting further included approval of the Sierra Joint Office on Aging’s annual Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan, the rescinding of a previous decision designating Broadway’s Blue Star park as the site for a future 9/11 memorial, and approval of software upgrades for the police department.
