As most New Mexico residents and folks living throughout the nearby region are well aware, the legalization of “recreational,” or perhaps more aptly, over-the-counter, cannabis sales for personal possession and consumption begins April 1.
Initial concern with this change is understandably focused on the potential for abuse, which already exists. In terms of de-criminalizing simple distribution, possession and use, the decision by state authorities most certainly stands as a watershed moment, if only in easing authoritative scorn of a substance that has overwhelmingly proven to hold many beneficial aspects to aid in human health.
What is actually a primary concern for those engaging in the cannabis sales and lawmakers looking to maximize the economic benefits of their decision, is whether or not the fledgling growing industry will be able to meet the anticipated demand. By setting a production cap for commercial growers and alternately encouraging small entrepreneurs to get in on the opportunity, many feel lawmakers have set the stage for supply shortages and the likelihood for numerous new endeavors to fail.
Citizens utilizing medicinal marijuana and its many derivatives, have expressed concerns about so-called recreational users depleting product availability. To address this concern, the New Mexico Department of Health has required medical cannabis dispensaries to set back 20-percent of their product supply strictly for registered medicinal cannabis clients.
Aside from apprehension and concern, the sale of “recreational” cannabis will begin in earnest April 1. In passing this milestone, New Mexico citizens 21 years of age and older will be able to purchase and possess up to two ounces of marijuana/cannabis flower/leaf, and up to 16 grams of cannabis infused products from licensed dispensaries.
The change in New Mexico law regarding cannabis has imposed revisions upon the manner in which law enforcement agencies may address the sale, possession and use of marijuana. Essentially, cannabis/marijuana will be handled similarly to the sales, possession and use of alcohol. Individuals abusing the available substance, and/or wantonly flaunting use in view of the public and/or law enforcement officers, will undoubtedly place themselves in a position of facing legal ramifications that remain squarely in place. However, in general, responsible people do not need laws to act responsibly. Aside from what will likely be a temporary period of uncertainty, law enforcement’s focus will also likely remain centered upon individuals who choose to exceed established limitations and/or endanger others by their behavior.
Along with citizens across the state, Sierra County residents will begin having an opportunity to purchase recreational cannabis beginning Friday, April 1. Since lawmaker approval and the introduction of medical cannabis in 2021, licensed dispensaries and supportive businesses have sprung up in communities all across New Mexico. Sierra County presently has three established medical cannabis dispensaries, which are all located in the City of Truth or Consequences. All are now open seven days a week, and will begin opening sales to the general public April 1.
•Organtica Medical Cannabis Dispensary and Clinic - Located at 1912 North Date Street, the Organtica Dispensary is open from 9 am until 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and from Noon until 5 pm on Sunday. Additional information may be obtained by phoning 1-575-297-4008, by email at info@organtica.com, or by visiting their established website at https://organtica.com/truth-or-consequences/
•PurLife Dispensary - Located at 203 South Foch Street, the PurLife Dispensary is open from 10 am until 6 pm Monday through Friday, and from 10 am until 4 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Additional information may be available by phoning 575-894-0301, or by visiting their established website at https://purlifenm.com/.
•Ultra Health Dispensary - Located at 610 North Broadway, Ultra Health Dispensary is open from 10 am until 7 pm Monday through Saturday, and from 10 am until 3 pm on Sunday. Additional information may be obtained by phoning 575-297-4890, by email at torc@ultrahealth.com, or by visiting their established website at https://ultrahealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.