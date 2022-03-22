Aside from receiving regular board and department reports Monday, March 21, members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board focused on a proposal aiming to increase current service and labor fees charged by the city’s electric, solid waste, water and wastewater departments. During the afternoon’s session, board members were presented with proposals from the electric and solid waste departments, which itemized current and recommended rates for the use of heavy machinery and municipal labor.
In reviewing the available material, members first recognized differing costs for similar services from both departments for projects requiring use of a backhoe. The board appeared to concur with chairman George Szigeti’s suggestion that any future revision should assure such fees were standardized across all municipal departments.
While eying several points of interest and concern, PUAB members ultimately agreed to postpone further discussion to more thoroughly review materials, and to await delivery of fee proposals from the water and wastewater departments.
The afternoon’s discussion did acknowledge the municipality’s need to update the fee structure to better offset actual costs, and the board’s desire to address all related service fees in a single comprehensive measure.
•PUAB members also received updates regarding efforts to incorporate net-metering capabilities into the city’s billing software, as well as details relating to an early delivery of a new electric transformer and plans for the downtown water system improvement project.
