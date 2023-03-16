Following executive session discussion Wednesday, March 8, Truth or Consequences City Commissioners returned to the morning’s regular public meeting and joined in approving a motion to offer a contract for the city manager’s post to former Union County manger Angela Gonzales.
Earlier this week, T-or-C City manager Bruce Swingle confirmed that Gonzales had accepted the commission’s offer and would begin working with the municipality effective Monday, April 3. He said Gonzales presently hails from the Las Cruces area, where she has been serving as business manager for New Mexico State University’s Health and Wellness Center, and indicated she was planning to relocate to the community.
