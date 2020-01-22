Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools has been awarded two Community Schools Planning Grants for this school year 2019-2020. One grant has been awarded to Hot Spring High School and the other was awarded to Arrey Elementary School.
All schools in the district had been applied for, but only two schools were awarded grants at this time.
Two Community Schools coordinators have been hired, one for each school. For Hot Springs High School, Asha Baker-Hernandez has been hired. For Arrey Elementary, Yolanda Tafoya is the coordinator. Rev. Dr. Anne Eagen will serve as the consultant for the project.
Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools have formed a District Community Team, which will have community leaders as members including Sharon Finarelli, Bruce Swingle, Representative Rebecca Dow, Judge Bobbie Sanders, Virginia Lee, Debbie Maldonado-WNMU and District/School Leaders, Superintendent Randall Piper, Dr. Renee Garcia Community Schools Program Director, Hot Spring High School and Arrey Principals, and more.
Each school has a formed a Community Schools School Team which includes the Community Schools coordinators, principals, teachers, parents and more.
Governor Grisham’s plan, “A New Direction for New Mexico Schools,” includes a tenet to engage families, communities and students as essential partners through the expansion of the community schools’ model. A community school is a public school that partners with families and the community, nonprofit community-based organizations and local businesses, to provide well-rounded educational opportunities and supports for student success through the implementation of a community school framework Four Pillars:
PILLAR 1 Integrated Student Supports
PILLAR 2 Expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities
PILLAR 3 Family and Community engagement
PILLAR 4 Collaborative Leadership and Practices
This year, District and School Community School Teams will be utilizing the Community Schools Planning grant for collecting data to evaluate concerns to be remedied through the community schools’ framework. Another grant, a Community Schools Implementation Grant for next school year 2020-2021 will be applied for this school year. Please contact Dr. Renee Garcia, T-or-C Schools, for more information.
