Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:41:22 AM
Sunset: 06:03:20 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
A clear sky. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:40:12 AM
Sunset: 06:04:10 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:39:02 AM
Sunset: 06:05 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:37:50 AM
Sunset: 06:05:50 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:36:38 AM
Sunset: 06:06:39 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SW @ 22mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:35:25 AM
Sunset: 06:07:28 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SW @ 22mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:34:12 AM
Sunset: 06:08:16 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NW @ 16mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
