Shortly after the doors opened for the first annual Truth or Consequences Rock and Gem Show Saturday morning, March 25, the Sierra County Fair barn was filled with a near capacity crowd of curious and knowledgable patrons, all eager to examine the cornucopia of collectables on display.
The large array of vendors and specialty offerings ensures all visitors will find something of interest, from natural and finished specimens, to polished gem stones, beads, fossils and so much more. Patrons also have an opportunity win special door prizes, spin the wheel of fortune for unique gifts, as well as to pan for gold and sapphires, and to take part in specially organized field trips.
