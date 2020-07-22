During their July 22 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission rendered an unanimous vote supporting changes in its request to opt-in to a state offer, that will now assure municipal elections will be carried on Sierra County’s regular election ballots. A revision considered by the board would have commissioner terms shortened by approximately two months, rather than extending terms by more than a year as the commission previously endorsed. Adjustments in the sitting commission’s terms was necessary to properly engage with the established election cycle.
•Board members also approved publication of Resolution No. 716, which will save the city money by adjusting present New Mexico Finance Authority funding agreements to recently reduced interest rates. This measure will return to the commission for final consideration in August.
•Wednesday’s regular meeting also included a turnout of citizens urging a modification of the municipal airport’s policies regarding hanger rental, a thorough review of the city’s 2020/2021 Fiscal Year budget, as well as the reappointment of two members of the Airport Advisory Board and the reappointment of Cary “Jagger” Gustin as the city’s film liaison
