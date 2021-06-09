In his report to the Truth or Consequences City Commission June 9, city manager Bruce Swingle relayed how one of the municipality’s two main electric transformers was failing. He said the aging transformer was functioning, but was also nearing the end of its expected life and was struggling to meet the increasing demand being placed upon the electrical system as summer temperatures rise.
Swingle reported contractors in line to effect repairs had been temporarily diverted to address an emergency situation in Colorado, indicating issues being experienced by T-or-C’s system would continue for at least the near term.
In this regard, the city manager urged all resident and businesses to help ease stress on the transformer by cutting back electrical use as much as possible between noon and 8 pm daily.
The failing transformer will be repaired to assure continued functionality, but is also in line to be replaced at some point in the not-too-distant future.
•Among action items addressed by the city commission June 9 was the approval of recommended sub-recipient grants for the coming fiscal year, as well as the closure of a local government investment pool account and subsequent transfer of approximately $565,000 to the electric department.
•Commissioners also approved a three-month contract extension for airport management services, okayed the storage of Sierra County Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at the T-or-C Fire Department, and endorsed revisions for five ongoing projects designating city manager Swingle as the city’s primary signatory.
•Board members further welcomed members of the Hot Springs High School Basketball Team to the morning’s session. Mayor Sandra Whitehead acknowledged how the team successfully captured the 2021 District 3-A Championship and shared a formal proclamation designating May 7 as Hot Springs High School Tigers Day.
