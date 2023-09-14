With an unanimous vote Wednesday, September 13, Truth or Consequences City Commission members agreed to renew consideration of a 2017 proposal, which sought to renovate the city’s armory to serve as headquarters for the T-or-C Police Department. In presenting the proposal, police chief Luis Tavizon first noted how the 2017 project successfully obtained architectural plans for renovation of the armory to serve the city’s police department, as well as space to serve local state police operations. He suggested this initial effort would place a renewed project effectively ready to seek available funding and asked commissioners to allow him to begin examining potential funding options.
Chief Tavizon emphasized how the armory building would provide the TCPD with the ample space and the capability of more fully meeting the department’s obligations pertaining to the control of evidence and overall operations. After noting how the TCPD currently utilizes available space at Olive Tree and other locations for training purposes, he pointed out how the armory plans include space for such training. Tavizon relayed how such training often includes personnel from outside the community. He suggested that having such capabilities readily at hand would likely bolster opportunities to host more training programs and in turn would bring an increased number of participants into the community.
In response to this point, commissioner Destiny Mitchell suggested regular programs that would bring visitors into the community might open the door for future lodgers tax fund assistance. Assuming the project secures sufficient funding to proceed, Mitchell also questioned if Tavizon would be planning to keep the current TCPD office in operation as a potential substation. The Chief indicated his plans would focus on a relocation of the TCPD to the armory. While stating a mobile command unit would remain available for municipal events and other activities in the downtown district, Tavizon indicated he felt the department’s current offices might more effectively serve as office space for other administrative departments and/or functions.
In further discussion, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl recalled how the 2017 project unveiled the presence of asbestos in the armory and questioned how this might affect a renewed project. Board members were told how this had been taken into consideration in the original plan and was apparently a manageable issue that would pose no significant hurdles for the proposed renovation.
Agreeing that the armory could serve as an asset for the TCPD and potentially the state police as well, commissioners joined in approving a motion directing Tavizon to proceed with efforts to identify funding options for the project.
•Following this action, commissioners also unanimously approved a renewal of a service agreement between the TCPD and the T-or-C School District for a full time School Resource Officer. In addressing this agreement, Tavizon said his department receives $59,000 in salary compensation from the school district for the SRO and told commissioners school district authorities are currently considering the potential funding of a second SRO to better assure coverage. In response to a question from the commission, he said should an additional SRO position become available, the department would first offer the post to in house candidates, before considering other qualified individuals from outside the community.
OSE REPORT RAISES QUESTIONS
At the outset of the morning’s regular meeting, commissioners welcomed representatives from the Office of the State Engineer, who attended remotely to provide information pertaining to a recent order from the OSE (No.198). This order, issued July 5, declared the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin to be indefinitely closed to any new water rights applications.
Attending the session remotely were Water Resource Manager Cheryl Thacker, Hydrology Bureau Chief Katie Zemlick, Ph.D., and the OSE’s Las Cruces District Supervisor Craig Cathey.
In reviewing the OSE’s July 5 order, Thacker outlined how the measure specifically closed the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin to any new water rights appropriations. With this noted, she said the measure would not inhibit the ability of individuals to apply for residential permits, nor would it prevent current hot springs establishments or present commercial users from drilling replacement and/or supplemental wells.
As Thacker went on to outline how the OSE’s responsibility is to protect the aquifer and to assure the availability of water for those holding the water rights already in place. She essentially pointed out how rights for water within the Hot Springs Underground Water Basin are already owned and with new water rights appropriations now prohibited by the OSE’s order, and noted that efforts to establish any new commercial ventures would require the acquisition of established water rights.
In discussion, commissioners focused on how the OSE was determining the actual demand being placed upon the aquifer. In this regard, commissioner Shelly Harrelson pointed out that the hydrology study being cited was at least ten years old and questioned if more recent data was available. Thacker noted a more recent study was completed by the state’s Hydrology Department on May 22, 2023, which she said confirmed that additional demand upon the aquifer would likely be detrimental.
Commissioners indicated they were not provided with this more recent study and Harrelson emphasized her desire to more closely examine details of the study that apparently prompted the OSE’s order.
Although discussion continued concerning a need to better monitor actual water use, how the OSE is determining the aquifer’s health and other concerns, commissioners opted to postpone further review of the matter until they were provided with copies of the most recent hydrology study to examine.
In this regard, board members followed city attorney Jay Rubin’s suggestion to place a further review of the OSE’s order on the agenda for the commission’s first meeting in October. Rubin indicated this would allow commissioners to more fully review the available material and would assure the concern would still be addressed in a timely manner.
HUEY DONATION EFFORT APPROVED
Commissioners unanimously approved a request by city manager Angie Gonzales to follow through with an effort to secure a Huey helicopter for Veterans Memorial Park, through the US Army’s Donation Program. Veterans Memorial Park director Maggie Allen relayed how efforts to obtain a helicopter to feature on display has been a goal of the park’s volunteers since its inception. Museum curator and longtime volunteer Clair Gray went on to outline past efforts in this regard and relayed how he recently was alerted to the potential of securing a surplus helicopter through the US Army program.
Emphasizing how this initiative would require the city to assume responsibility for the care of a donated aircraft, with the US Army retaining ownership and the right to remove the donation if not properly maintained, Gray urged commissioners to support the acquisition effort.
Commissioners affirmed that additional details regarding costs and the city’s responsibilities would be forthcoming if the application was ultimately approved, and before the board would be required to formally accept the agreement. With this acknowledged commissioners move forward to endorse a motion to approve the application.
OTHER BOARD ACTION AND ITEMS
•Following a public hearing in which no statements of opposition or support were offered, commissioners unanimously approved the submission of a US Department of Agriculture grant application for water system performance improvements. While the USDA will determine how much they might be able to provide the city in this regard, assistant city manager Traci Alvarez said the application would be seeking a potential $9.9 million in funding support with this request. If approved, she said the agreement would provide 75-percent of the established grant, with the city’s being responsible for the remaining 25-percent.
•Commissioners unanimously approved the acceptance of a New Mexico Department of Finance Administration matching fund award. Assistant city manager Alvarez said the $40,800 award would fully cover the city’s match required for a previously funded project, eliminating the need to utilize municipal revenues for the project match.
•Board members also approved a purchase requisition exceeding $20,000, which was noted to pertain to the city’s obligations with the ongoing study examining a potential sale of the city’s electric division to the Sierra Electric Cooperative.
•Further commission action included the renewal of a contract with the city’s financial advisors, Bosque Advisors, LLC, and a contract renewal with Parkhill for continued monitoring services of the city’s former solid waste landfill.
•In an update concerning ongoing water and wastewater issues, water/wastewater utilities director Arnie Castaneda first assured board members that a backflow prevention component was set to be installed to correct a problem of sewage back up reported by local resident Serena Schooley during the board’s previous meeting. Castaneda also outlined how his current staff has been effectively tackling water system leaks in a coordinated effort. He said as of the morning’s meeting the city was working on 20 active leaks, while having already successfully attended to 12 other leaks thus far in September. In August, Castaneda said the water department team repaired a record 70 leaks.
Further noting an ongoing issue with an important bar screen element at the city’s wastewater plant, which was damaged by flooding in 2020. Since that time, he said staff have been required to manually address screening processes that were previously automated. He went on to note how this work requires gas monitoring and other safety steps and relayed how efforts to improve the process are ongoing. Assistant city manager Alvarez said the city’s initial request for funding to replace the bar screen element was denied, but told commissioners that another application would be forthcoming. She further noted that the cost to fix the bar screen element had been estimated to be between $750,000 to $1 million.
•During her regular report, city manager Gonzales noted that September is recognized as “Recovery Month,” and in this regard encouraged community residents to attend a special program focusing on addiction to be held at the city’s civic center from 5-to-8 pm Wednesday, September 20.
•During her regular report, commissioner Merry Jo Fahl, urged the board to coordinate a meeting with Flood Commissioner Sandy Jones to discuss potential projects within the city. She suggested necessary improvements for the Cantrell dam might be a primary consideration and in this regard, said she felt officials with Sierra County and the Village of Williamsburg should also be involved with the discussions.
Fahl further encouraged commission members to consider attending a three-day meeting being coordinated by the New Mexico Watershed and Dam coalition to gain further insight into dam safety and existing concerns.
