With an unanimous vote Wednesday, September 13, Truth or Consequences City Commission members agreed to renew consideration of a 2017 proposal, which sought to renovate the city’s armory to serve as headquarters for the T-or-C Police Department. In presenting the proposal, police chief Luis Tavizon first noted how the 2017 project successfully obtained architectural plans for renovation of the armory to serve the city’s police department, as well as space to serve local state police operations. He suggested this initial effort would place a renewed project effectively ready to seek available funding and asked commissioners to allow him to begin examining potential funding options. 

Chief Tavizon emphasized how the armory building would provide the TCPD with the ample space and the capability of more fully meeting the department’s obligations pertaining to the control of evidence and overall operations. After noting how the TCPD currently utilizes available space at Olive Tree and other locations for training purposes, he pointed out how the armory plans include space for such training. Tavizon relayed how such training often includes personnel from outside the community. He suggested that having such capabilities readily at hand would likely bolster opportunities to host more training programs and in turn would bring an increased number of participants into the community. 

