With the formal approval of a motion to take no action May 26, T-or-C City Commission members set aside a public utility advisory board recommendation to reduce a set $50 meter reading fee for utility customers choosing to opt-out of the citywide AMI (smart meter) metering system. In this action, commissioners affirmed their previous decision and indicated it was their desire to move forward on to more pressing municipal concerns.
Commissioners also approved the city’s preliminary budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year, rendered unanimous endorsement of a resolution clearly defining authorities of the city manager’s position, and unanimously accepted a Grant agreement for revenue addressing damage to municipal facilities incurred during last summer’s major flood event.
The morning’s session further included board approval of the T-or-C Police Department’s recent integration of new “conductive energy weapons” (tasers), publication of a proposed ordinance (No. 718) seeking to more fully align electric division procedures with established PNM protocols, as well as several contract extensions and a report concerning a planned utility pole replacement project.
