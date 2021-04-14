With an unanimous vote during their April 14 regular meeting, the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission approve a motion to accept a formal audit report for the 2019/2020 Fiscal Year.
Prior to this action, Chris Garner, of the Albuquerque-based Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP accounting firm, led board members through a review of the audit. The examination revealed no significant findings and was formally returned with an “unmodified opinion,” which Garner said was effectively a “clean” opinion and the highest evaluation the city could hope to achieve.
While a thoroughly positive report, Garner did note the inclusion of two minor findings, which related to incomplete information found in a small sampling of payroll records and one similarly incomplete purchase order. He emphasized these were very minor issues, which would not be reported in other states, but must be included due to more stringent regulations in place in New Mexico.
•Commissioners approved the re-appointment of Christopher O’Rourke as a city representative to the T-or-C Housing Authority Board, and also unanimously endorsed the appointment of Michael Hogg to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
•Wednesday’s regular commission meeting further included an update regarding plans for the upcoming Fiesta 2021 celebration, an exciting report about future plans for the municipal airport, as well as board support for a project to install new electric vehicle charging stations in the downtown district.
