Attending to the sole action item on their April 3 regular meeting agenda, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board joined in unanimously supporting separate citizen requests for the installation of two honorary benches within the city’s parks.
In keeping with a recently revised policy approved by the city commission, prior to the advisory board’s consideration, Community Services Director OJ Hechler and parks department manager reviewed the requests to assure both complied with the established regulations pertaining to such donations.
Hechler outlined points considered during this review and indicated he felt both requests were appropriate for further consideration. Board members were told the proposed benches would be located adjacent to the Ralph Edwards Park fishing pond and the other, in along the riverbank in Ralph Edwards Park.
After assuring the city’s costs for installation would be minimal, board members moved on to fully support a motion to forward a recommendation for approval to the city commission.
•The evening’s session also included a positive report concerning the March 11 Turtleback Classic Disc Golf Tournament, an update about ongoing upgrades at Ralph Edwards Park, and confirmation that municipal swimming pool was being prepared for a Memorial Day opening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.