IMG_7086.JPG-web.JPG

Attending to the sole action item on their April 3 regular meeting agenda, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board joined in unanimously supporting separate citizen requests for the installation of two honorary benches within the city’s parks.

In keeping with a recently revised policy approved by the city commission, prior to the advisory board’s consideration, Community Services Director OJ Hechler and parks department manager reviewed the requests to assure both complied with the established regulations pertaining to such donations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.