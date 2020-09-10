The Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday evening, September 14.
The advisory board’s session will convene at 6 p.m. in the Louis Armijo Sports Complex Recreation Building, 2800 South Broadway. Due to ongoing COVID-19 health restrictions, public attendance at the evening’s session will be restricted to one individual within the meeting room at a time. Social distancing mandates and other established precautions will also be observed.
Regular meetings of the parks and recreation advisory board are open to the public and anyone interested is encouraged to attend.
Further details about the September 14 meeting and other information related to the advisory board may be obtained through the City Clerk's Office, 505 Sims Street, or by phoning 894-6673.
