During their regular meeting Monday, June 5, members of the Truth or Consequences Recreation and Golf Course Advisory board were alerted to a water issue, which is presently affecting the city’s parks and facilities. 

Community Services Director OJ Hechler relayed how one of the city’s primary water wells recently experienced a pump failure, and as a result, said temporary restrictions have been imposed on the use of municipal water for irrigation.

