During their regular meeting Monday, June 5, members of the Truth or Consequences Recreation and Golf Course Advisory board were alerted to a water issue, which is presently affecting the city’s parks and facilities.
Community Services Director OJ Hechler relayed how one of the city’s primary water wells recently experienced a pump failure, and as a result, said temporary restrictions have been imposed on the use of municipal water for irrigation.
Although effluent water is being utilized at the Louis Armijo Sports Park and in other areas, Hechler indicated this was insufficient to properly irrigate all of the city’s facilities. As water department crews were actively addressing the pump issue, he expressed hope that the water supply would soon be restored, allowing regular irrigation practices to resume.
•The advisory board was also provided with an update on preparations for this weekend’s Turtleback Mountain Music Festival, which will be held at the municipal golf course Friday, through Sunday.
•During regular reports, the board was told that components for the Ralph Edwards Park gazebo were now set to be delivered in early August. Hechler outlined how supply chain delays and required procedures have set the project well behind his original estimations, but he remained optimistic toward seeing the new gazebo in place later this year.
•The evening’s session further included board review of a recently revised swimming pool schedule, as well as unanimous approval for the reappointment of two sitting board members, along with a recommendation for the appointment of a new board applicant.
