Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board gathered Monday evening, August 2. At the session’s outset, members welcomed newly appointed board member David Dowdy, who was attending his first official meeting.
In addition to receiving regular department reports, the evening’s session included several public statements, which offered ideas concerning both the future development of Ralph Edwards Park and swimming pool operations.
In updating the latter, swimming pool manager Kyle Blacklock said he would be looking at ways to improve use of the pool for therapeutic and lap swim sessions, as well as ways to alter the current schedule to better accommodate the opening of schools.
In discussing ongoing improvements at Ralph Edwards Park, parks and recreation department manager Ryan Lawler expressed appreciation for several suggestions offered during public comment and stressed safety of park patrons was his primary concern. With this noted, Lawler went on to gain board input regarding planned development of a new gazebo for the facility. In this regard, he indicated that a public workshop would soon be scheduled to present several options for community members to consider. However, Lawler also suggested rising material costs were hastening his desire to move forward with the project as soon as might be possible.
The evening’s session further included discussion concerning a persistent issue with dog park patrons not observing posted regulations and often being argumentative with volunteers. In this regard, city manager Bruce Swingle encouraged dog park volunteers and patrons encountering such incidents to contact central dispatch so that officers with the T-or-C Police Department might officially intervene.
