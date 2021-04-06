In addition to addressing a full session of department reports, discussing a proposed disc golf course, and sharing numerous other updates Monday evening, April 5, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Advisory Board made plans for a public meeting to better define future community goals.
Tentatively set to take place in mid-May, the public workshop/discussion will center on further development of a recreational master plan, and establishment of a priority approach for city commissioners to consider in the coming months and years.
Look for upcoming announcements about this special public session and further details regarding time, location and any necessary health precautions that may be in place at that time.
•After confirming the recent development of four new Pickleball courts at the city’s municipal tennis court facility, board members moved on to discuss the potential siting of a new disc golf course at the city’s municipal golf course. While this idea first raised concerns, as it might for many in the community, subsequent discussion revealed how many communities throughout the state and nation have already successfully incorporated similar disc golf courses in this way. Board members agreed to prepare a special presentation for the city commission’s April 28 regular meeting, during which the project and potential benefits of the site will be more clearly defined.
